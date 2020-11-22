By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Plant Chef No Steak Pie 568G

3.8(5)Write a review
Tesco Plant Chef No Steak Pie 568G
  • Energy1272kJ 303kcal
    15%
  • Fat13.2g
    19%
  • Saturates5.9g
    30%
  • Sugars3.5g
    4%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 942kJ

Product Description

  • 4 Shortcrust pastry bases filled with pieces of vegan protein in gravy, topped with a puff pastry lid.
  • 100% Plant Based Succulent pieces of wheat based protein in a rich gravy
  • Pack size: 568G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Vegan Protein (18%) [Water, Wheat Gluten, Mushroom, Chickpeas, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Wheat Starch, Pea Protein, Dried Potato, Gelling Agent (Methyl Cellulose), Potato Starch, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Firming Agent (Calcium Sulphate), Yeast Extract, Black Pepper], Onion, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Mushroom, Cornflour, Salt, Maltodextrin, Crispy Fried Onions, Flavouring, Barley Malt Extract, Yeast Extract, Yeast, Stabiliser (Hydroxy Methyl Cellulose), Sugar, Black Pepper, Pea Protein, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Mushroom Powder, White Pepper, Spices, Sunflower Oil, Lovage Extract, Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 6 30-35 mins Remove outer packaging. Leave in foil tray. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Bake until golden brown. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Foil. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

568g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy942kJ1272kJ225kcal303kcal
Fat9.8g13.2g
Saturates4.4g5.9g
Carbohydrate25.8g34.8g
Sugars2.6g3.5g
Fibre1.7g2.3g
Protein7.5g10.1g
Salt0.7g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 568g typically weighs 540g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Bland with stringy onions.

1 stars

Bland, poor texture, stringy chewy onions, these are pretty poor, the Fry's Peppered Steak Pies are far better, these went in the bin.

Amazing!

5 stars

Amazing! Best vegan pie I have tried!

An easy treat of a meal...

5 stars

I bought this for first time at the weekend. You get four in a box for a very reasonable price. I cooked the four even though there were only three of us,and i ended up eating the fourth, as it was so yummy I had with chips and peas, it was so delicious and a real treat. The pies are smaller than the Linda McCartney Country pies, so are better if you don't fancy a massive pie. Even though they are smaller, one is still enough even though i had two-but i am just greedy when it comes to tasty food!

Tasty little pies.

4 stars

Not as nice as the Quorn pies, which have disappeared off the shelves, but not a bad substitute, pastry is ok too.

Pleasantly surprised.

4 stars

These are really nice - the individual pies are smaller than expected but you do get 4 in a pack so that's fine. Also not a huge amount of 'steak' in them, but we did enjoy them nonetheless as they had a very nice flavour. Will definitely be buying again.

