Tesco Plant Chef No Steak Pie 568G

Bland with stringy onions.
Bland, poor texture, stringy chewy onions, these are pretty poor, the Fry's Peppered Steak Pies are far better, these went in the bin.
Amazing!
Amazing! Best vegan pie I have tried!
An easy treat of a meal...
I bought this for first time at the weekend. You get four in a box for a very reasonable price. I cooked the four even though there were only three of us,and i ended up eating the fourth, as it was so yummy I had with chips and peas, it was so delicious and a real treat. The pies are smaller than the Linda McCartney Country pies, so are better if you don't fancy a massive pie. Even though they are smaller, one is still enough even though i had two-but i am just greedy when it comes to tasty food!
Tasty little pies.
Not as nice as the Quorn pies, which have disappeared off the shelves, but not a bad substitute, pastry is ok too.
Pleasantly surprised.
These are really nice - the individual pies are smaller than expected but you do get 4 in a pack so that's fine. Also not a huge amount of 'steak' in them, but we did enjoy them nonetheless as they had a very nice flavour. Will definitely be buying again.