Tesco Finest Silver Icing Ready To Roll 500G
- Energy260kJ 62kcal3%
- Fat1.0g1%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars12.3g14%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 260kJ
Product Description
- Grey icing with a sachet of silver shimmer.
- Smooth, ready to roll icing with a sachet of silver shimmer to dust over.
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Water, Humectant (Glycerine), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Silver Shimmer [Colour (Titanium Dioxide)], Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Cellulose), Colour (Iron Oxide), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Do not refrigerate.
Preparation and Usage
- <ol> <li>Cover the cake with the rolling icing.</li> <li>Place the cake onto a worktop covered with greaseproof paper.</li> <li>Empty half the contents of the shimmer sachet onto the top of the cake.</li> <li>Use a dry soft brush to dust the shimmer over the surface of the icing in circular motions until the cake is covered, using more shimmer if needed.</li> <li>Brush excess shimmer onto the greaseproof paper. Shimmer can be saved for future use.</li> <li>Once the shimmer has been added, handle the cake as little as possible.<br /> <br /> <em>Top tip: A brushed effect can be achieved by mixing the shimmer with a little clear alcohol to create a paste and painting on.</em><br /> </li></ol><p>Lightly dust your work surface with icing sugar. If cold, knead icing a little until pliable before rolling out or modelling.</p>
Number of uses
approx. 33 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 15g
|Per 100g
|Energy
|260kJ
|1734kJ
|62kcal
|410kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|6.7g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|13.1g
|87.3g
|Sugars
|12.3g
|81.7g
|Fibre
|<0.1g
|0.3g
|Protein
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
