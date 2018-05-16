By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mixed Lebkuchen 600G

£ 2.00
£0.33/100g

New

One cake
  • Energy188kJ 45kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars5.0g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1597kJ / 378kcal

Product Description

  • A selection of spiced cakes with dark chocolate.
  A selection of spiced cakes with dark chocolate. German inspired Lightly spiced and baked to a classic recipe An assortment of spiced lebkuchen cakes with dark chocolate.
  • German inspired Lightly spiced and baked to a classic recipe
  • Pack size: 600G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Dark Chocolate (10%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Humectants (Sorbitol, Glycerol), Fructose, Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Spices, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Citric Acid, Wheat Starch, Salt, Colour (Calcium Carbonate), Lactic Acid, Thickener (Acacia Gum), Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Concentrates (Spinach, Beetroot, Carthamus).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts, nuts, milk and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

approx. 50 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cake (12g)
Energy1597kJ / 378kcal188kJ / 45kcal
Fat5.6g0.7g
Saturates3.1g0.4g
Carbohydrate73.7g8.7g
Sugars42.0g5.0g
Fibre2.9g0.3g
Protein6.7g0.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

