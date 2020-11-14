Tesco Plant Chef 10 No Lamb Samosa 200G
- Energy200kJ 48kcal2%
- Fat2.5g4%
- Saturates1.0g5%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 200kJ
Product Description
- Pastry parcels with a jackfruit and onion filling in a curry sauce.
- 100% Plant Based Jackfruit in a Rogan Josh curry sauce, wrapped in a crispy samosa pastry
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Onion, Jackfruit (18%), Cottonseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Water, Garlic, Salt, Garam Masala Powder [Green Cardamom, Cumin Seed, Black Cardamom, Clove, Coriander Seed, Cinnamon Stick, Mace, Bay Leaf], Coriander Leaf, Red Chilli Powder, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Ginger, Fenugreek Leaf Powder, Cardamom, Bay Leaf Powder, Mace.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds, soya and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 10-12 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-14 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|One samosa (20g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|200kJ
|1000kJ
|48kcal
|239kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|12.4g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|5.0g
|Carbohydrate
|5.2g
|25.9g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|2.6g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|3.7g
|Protein
|0.8g
|4.2g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 10 servings.
|-
|-
