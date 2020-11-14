By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Plant Chef 10 No Lamb Samosa 200G

£ 3.00
£1.50/100g

Offer

One samosa
  • Energy200kJ 48kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.5g
    4%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 200kJ

Product Description

  • Pastry parcels with a jackfruit and onion filling in a curry sauce.
  • 100% Plant Based Jackfruit in a Rogan Josh curry sauce, wrapped in a crispy samosa pastry
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Onion, Jackfruit (18%), Cottonseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Water, Garlic, Salt, Garam Masala Powder [Green Cardamom, Cumin Seed, Black Cardamom, Clove, Coriander Seed, Cinnamon Stick, Mace, Bay Leaf], Coriander Leaf, Red Chilli Powder, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Ginger, Fenugreek Leaf Powder, Cardamom, Bay Leaf Powder, Mace.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, soya and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 10-12 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-14 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOne samosa (20g)Per 100g
Energy200kJ1000kJ48kcal239kcal
Fat2.5g12.4g
Saturates1.0g5.0g
Carbohydrate5.2g25.9g
Sugars0.5g2.6g
Fibre0.7g3.7g
Protein0.8g4.2g
Salt0.2g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
Pack contains 10 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

