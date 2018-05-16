Product Description
- Kopparberg Spiced Rum with Dark Fruit 70cl
- Step into the darkness & explore the secret of our spirit. Dark spiced rum infused with premium fruit flavours, inspired by the Swedish forests surrounding the town of Kopparberg.
- 26.3 UK Units per bottle
- Please Drink Responsibly
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
26.3
ABV
37.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
- 714 82 Kopparberg,
- Sweden.
Return to
- www.kopparbergs.se
- Consumer Contact
- +46 (0)580 886 02
Net Contents
70cl
