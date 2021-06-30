We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Passage To Asia Hoi Sin & Garlic Stir Fry 200G

Passage To Asia Hoi Sin & Garlic Stir Fry 200G
£ 2.00
£1.00/100g
Product Description

  • Passage to Asia Hoi Sin & Garlic Stir Fry 200g
  • A mild sweet & tangy Chinese classic
  • Just add meat or seafood
  • Chilli rating - 0.5
  • Ready in 20 mins
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Gluten Free Soy Sauce [Water, Soybeans, Rice, Salt], Garlic (4%), Vegetable Powders, Salt, Black Bean Sauce Powder (2%) [contains Soy], Corn Starch, Sesame Oil, Spices, Burnt Sugar, Food Acid (Citric Acid), Vegetable Gum (Xanthan), Natural Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Storage

Store unopened in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Made in Australia from at least 70% Australian ingredients

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 4, Serving size: 50 g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Passage Foods Pty Ltd,
  • 91-97 Woodlands Dve,
  • Braeside Victoria 3195,
  • Australia.

Importer address

  • Worldwide Food Associates,
  • Office 8,
  • 1 Clock Tower Park,
  • Newhall Campus Longmoor Lane,
  • Liverpool,
  • L10 1LD.

  • Worldwide Food Associates,
  • Office 8,
  • 1 Clock Tower Park,
  • Newhall Campus Longmoor Lane,
  • Liverpool,
  • L10 1LD.
  • Ph: +44 0151 214 3075
  • sales@wwfa.co.uk
  • www.wwfa.co.uk
  • We'd Love to Hear From You!
  • passagefoods.com
  • Instagram @passagefoods

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage Qty Per 100gAverage Qty Per Serving
Energy 510kJ/122kcal255kJ/61kcal
Fat 2.2g1.1g
of which saturates 0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate 23.0g11.5g
of which sugars 16.5g8.2g
Protein 1.8g0.9g
Salt 3.8g1.9g

