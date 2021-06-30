Passage To Asia Hoi Sin & Garlic Stir Fry 200G
Product Description
- Passage to Asia Hoi Sin & Garlic Stir Fry 200g
- A mild sweet & tangy Chinese classic
- Just add meat or seafood
- Chilli rating - 0.5
- Ready in 20 mins
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Gluten Free Soy Sauce [Water, Soybeans, Rice, Salt], Garlic (4%), Vegetable Powders, Salt, Black Bean Sauce Powder (2%) [contains Soy], Corn Starch, Sesame Oil, Spices, Burnt Sugar, Food Acid (Citric Acid), Vegetable Gum (Xanthan), Natural Colour (Paprika Extract)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold
Storage
Store unopened in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Made in Australia from at least 70% Australian ingredients
Number of uses
Servings per pack: 4, Serving size: 50 g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- Passage Foods Pty Ltd,
- 91-97 Woodlands Dve,
- Braeside Victoria 3195,
- Australia.
Importer address
- Worldwide Food Associates,
- Office 8,
- 1 Clock Tower Park,
- Newhall Campus Longmoor Lane,
- Liverpool,
- L10 1LD.
Return to
- Worldwide Food Associates,
- Office 8,
- 1 Clock Tower Park,
- Newhall Campus Longmoor Lane,
- Liverpool,
- L10 1LD.
- Ph: +44 0151 214 3075
- sales@wwfa.co.uk
- www.wwfa.co.uk
- We'd Love to Hear From You!
- passagefoods.com
- Instagram @passagefoods
Net Contents
200g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Average Qty Per 100g
|Average Qty Per Serving
|Energy
|510kJ/122kcal
|255kJ/61kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|1.1g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|23.0g
|11.5g
|of which sugars
|16.5g
|8.2g
|Protein
|1.8g
|0.9g
|Salt
|3.8g
|1.9g
