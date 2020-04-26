By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lutti Bubblizz Jelly Bottle 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Lutti Bubblizz Jelly Bottle 100G
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Favoured Jelly Gums.
  • Facebook
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Gelatine, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Malates), Flavourings, Colours (Anthocyanins, Brilliant Blue FCF)

Storage

Store in a dry place and protect from heat

Name and address

  • Lutti SAS France,
  • BP 90100,
  • F 59588 Bondues Cedex.

Return to

  • Lutti SAS France,
  • BP 90100,
  • F 59588 Bondues Cedex.
  • E-mail: info@continentalsweets.com
  • www.lutti.fr

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g
Energy1446 kJ
-340 kcal
Fat0 g
Of which saturates0 g
Carbohydrate78 g
Of which sugars68 g
Protein5,5 g
Salt0,3 g

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

