Braun Mgk 3221

4.6(71)Write a review
£ 22.00
£22.00/each

Offer

  • Rechargeable all-in-one trimmer with unprecedented cutting performance vs. previous generations of Braun beard trimmers
  • Master your style with the rechargeable MGK3221, 6-in-1 beard trimmer for men. With Lifetime Sharp Blades and four combs, it offers 13 lengths (0.5-21mm), so you can easily achieve the look you want across your beard, face and hair.
  • H28.2cm x W5.7cm x D13.7cm
  • 6-in-1 beard trimmer, face and hair trimmer for men's grooming
  • Lifetime Sharp Blades & 13 length settings for ultimate styling precision

  • The appliance is provided with a special cord set with integrated Safety Extra Low Voltage power supply. Do not exchange or manipulate any part of it. Otherwise there is a risk of electric shock. Only use the special cord set provided with your appliance. Never use the appliance with any damaged accessory like trimmers, combs or special cord set. Keep the appliance dry. This appliance can be used by children aged from 8 years and above and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack of experience and knowledge if they have been given supervision or instruction concerning the safe use of the appliance and understand the hazards involved. Children shall not play with the appliance. Cleaning and user maintenance shall not be made by children unless they are older than 8 years and supervised.

Great trimmer but charger is a failure.

Braun trimmer is great to use. Good battery life and nice design. Downright is a fact that a charger died after 4 months of use. Replacement one costs half of the price of a new trimmer.

EASE OF USE

SO EASY TO USE - TO ATTACH AND REMOVE HEADS. PLENTY OF CHOICE OF ATTCHMENT TO SUIT NEEDS. SIMPLE TO MAINTAIN/CLEAN

Very good trimmer

Excellent trimmer! Very easy to use and the battery life is good. There are plenty of different attachments for different grades and one for trimming nose/ear hair. The only very minor problem to it is that when it is on charge there is know way of telling if the trimmer is fully charged or not.

An excellent new trimmer by Braun!

This is one of the best trimmers I have ever had. Combines hair cuts, beard trimming, nose trimming in a modern designed trimmer. Long lasting battery and variety of lengths extensions to choose from!

A great precision trim!

Upon opening the trimmer I used it right away and fortunately there was enough battery to do so. The blade performance is top quality and the different adjustments are incredibly easy to change when you require different lengths to your trim.&#10;The trimmer itself is lightweight and has a stylish design with no compromise made to the quality.&#10;A really well designed bit of kit!

Perfect with precision

Faultless, the trimmers did a brilliant job on my styling. with crisp clean lines and sculptor for design.

Great selection of attachments

This trimmer does what is needed and doesn&#39;t nip or pull on hair. I&#39;ve gave this device a good testing by growing my stubble out and bringing it back into a normal style and it did it with ease. 100% happy with this product

Thrown old shaver in bin as it doesnt compete

This @Braun all in 1 trimmer gives me a perfect clean shave in minutes. No skin irritation, just a simple close shave leaving my skin looking and feeling soft and smooth. I have thrown my old shaver in the bin, as it doesn&#39;t compete with this 6 in 1 trimmer styling kit. Its all I need. Fantastic product @Braun

ALL YOUR NEEDS MET IN ONE TRIMMER

comes with six attachments that are easy to change and clean is waterproof. You can use to provide a clean shave to tidying up a long beard. I found that shaver easy to use and handle with precise shaving that looks professional . Does not irratate or catch the hair no matter what length it is. Has a attachment also for ear and nose hair and is easily removed with no tugging. The product has a quick charge for those quick shaves or a full charge of 105 minutes trimming time. The auto sensing motor provides a castanet speed for a even trim. Also providing a hair cut attachment that is easy to do at home. This product is one I would recommend as being top of the range with a professional finish achieved.

Great for hair

Used this product to keep my hair trimmed in-between trips to the barber. Works extremely well with a great battery life!

