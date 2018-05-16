Yankee Large Jar - White Cashmere

- A blast of cool peppermint and sugar crystals will have you thinking of a snowscape studded with candy canes.
- Home Inspiration™ by Yankee Candle® is a brand created by the world's best-selling and best-known candle company. Inspired by the everyday pleasure of home. Home Inspiration by Yankee Candle combines contemporary style and trusted fragrance.
- A range of home fragrance products and giftsets designed to offer choice with quality at the heart of everything we do.
- Our trusted experts have created a unique range of fragrances carefully chosen to suit everyday living adding warmth and comfort to your home.
- H168cm x W99cm x D99cm
- Up to 125 hours of burn time
Information
Warnings
- Contains: Methylcinnamic aldehyde, Octabenzone, alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Cinnamal, Lyral. May produce an allergic reaction.
- To avoid soot forming around the jar, keep the wick trimmed. Check the bottom label of the candle to find out the recommended wick length. Let the top layer of wax liquefy and pool to the edges to avoid tunnelling. We recommend that for every 1cm in diameter, you burn for 30 mins. So a large jar would be 4 hours. Ensure your candle is out of the way of direct drafts and close any nearby windows to ensure an even burn. Always burn candles well away from drafts, other heat sources, and anything flammable. Make sure burning candles are out of reach of children and pets. Never leave a burning candle unattended. Once your candle wax is 1cm from the bottom; its officially finished.
Net Contents
538g
Safety information
Using Product Information
