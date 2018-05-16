NESCAFE GOLD CAPPUCCINO 8 SACHETS 124G

- Energy253kJ 60kcal3%
- Fat1.3g2%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars8.0g9%
- Salt0.18g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1622 kJ
Product Description
- Instant Coffee Beverage.
- Enjoy a NESCAFÉ GOLD Cappuccino whether you're at home or at work. No matter where your day takes you, take a break with a coffee that has been crafted by experts from beginning to end.
- It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
- NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 80 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
- The NESCAFÉ Plan
- Great coffee starts at the source, which is why we've developed the NESCAFÉ Plan. We work with coffee farmers around the world, to support them in growing healthy, higher yielding crops and helping to protect the future of coffee farming for everyone. The result is high quality coffee that comes from sources you can trust.
- Did you know that we have a cappuccino to suit everyone? Why not try our NESCAFÉ GOLD Cappuccino Unsweetened Taste or NESCAFÉ GOLD Cappuccino Decaf next.
- A new recipe made only with the finest coffee beans and delicious milk
- A coffee shop-style instant cappuccino you can create in moments
- We use natural, high quality roasted coffee beans
- Made with simple ingredients like fresh milk from British farmers
- Milky and smooth with a velvety froth
- Savour each moment with 8 sachets of coffee shop-style cappuccino
- Pack size: 124G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder (21%), Coffee (12%) [Instant Coffee (11%), Roast and Ground Coffee], Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Lactose, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid), Salt, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Best Before End: See Base of PackStore in a cool, dry place
Preparation and Usage
- 1. Empty the contents of the sachet into your favourite mug.
- 2. Pour in 200ml of hot (85 C - not boiling) water and stir thoroughly.
- 3. Perfection takes time. Wait 20 secs and stir again.
- 4. For a creamier texture, gently tap your mug on the table. Now enjoy!
Number of uses
Makes 8 mugs
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland Ltd,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nescafe.co.uk
- 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
Net Contents
8 x 15.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 100ml**
|Per mug**
|Reference Intake*
|Energy
|1622 kJ
|107 kJ
|253 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|385 kcal
|25 kcal
|60 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|8.1g
|0.5g
|1.3g
|70g
|of which: saturates
|6.9g
|0.5g
|1.1g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|66.4g
|4.4g
|10.3g
|260g
|of which: sugars
|51.3g
|3.4g
|8.0g
|90g
|Fibre
|4.2g
|0.3g
|0.7g
|-
|Protein
|8.8g
|0.6g
|1.4g
|50g
|Salt
|1.19g
|0.08g
|0.18g
|6g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**One sachet + 200ml water, makes 235ml; used as basis for per 100ml
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Makes 8 mugs
|-
|-
|-
|-
