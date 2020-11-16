By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Large Scented Candle - Frosted Forest

Tesco Large Scented Candle - Frosted Forest
£ 7.50
£7.50/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Tesco Large Scented Candle - Frosted Forest
  • A lovely warming blend of clemintne and warm spices

Information

Ingredients

<b>INGREDIENTS:</b> Paraffin, 2-Acetylhydroquinone, Hydrocarbons, C10-C13, n-alkanes, isoalkanes, cyclics, <2% aromatics.

Warnings

  • UFI: EMKY- QURR-K105-WHMS
  • Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Contains Ethyl 3-methyl-3-phenyloxirane-2-carboxylate, Linalool. May produce an allergic reaction
  • Warning! Never leave a burning Candle unattended. Keep wax pool clear of debris and match heads. Don't let your candle burn all the way down. Always leave 10mm wax to spare. Always burn candles on a heat resistant surface.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Safety information

