Cat Pin And Collar Charm

- "One for me, one for my cat! Show your pet some love with this Pin & Tag Set from Bell & Curfew, one for you and one for your favourite feline friend. You and your cat will both look purrfectly smart every day with this cat-shaped pin (for you) and dreamy 'thought-bubble' tag (for them)! The pin is yellow and reads, "Cat hair don't care", and the white tag reads, "The future is naps". Both can be engraved & personalised on the back, too! "
- H14.5cm x W7.5cm x D0.5cm
Information
Warnings
- Please examine product regularly for wear and tear, discontinue use if damage occurs.
Safety information
Please examine product regularly for wear and tear, discontinue use if damage occurs.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020