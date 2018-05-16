Dog Pin And Collar Charm

- One for me, one for my dog! Show your pet some love with this Pin & Tag Set from Bell & Curfew, one for you and one for your best pup. You and your pup will both look perfectly dapper while out for a walk together with this dog-shaped pin (for you) and trophy-shaped tag (for them)! The pin is blue and reads, "I love my dog", and the golden trophy reads, "Best in show". Both can be engraved & personalised on the back, too!
- H14.5cm x W7.5cm x D0.5cm
Information
Warnings
- Please examine product regularly for wear and tear, discontinue use if damage occurs.
Safety information
