Cat Gift Set

Cat Gift Set

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

  • This Cat Kit from Bell & Curfew will keep your new cat purrr-fectly happy and entertained! Featuring a smart red collar with a fish design, a red metal bowl and a toy mouse for play, it's everything you need to welcome your playful new feline friend to the home. Don't forget to take photos & share all of your cat's best moments with the cut-out milestone cards!
  • H15.8cm x W15.8cm x D4cm

  • Metal Bowl - Wash before first use and hand wash only.

  • Please ensure this product is suitable for your pet and always supervise during play. Examine product regularly for wear and tear, discontinue use if damage occurs. Regularly check to ensure you can fit two fingers between your pet's collar and neck.

