Dog Gift Set
New
- This handy Dog Kit from Bell & Curfew will prepare you and your pup for any adventure! Featuring a tennis ball, a smart bow tie, and a collapsible bowl for food and water on-the-go, this kit will keep your dog happy, entertained and looking sharp at all times. Don't forget to take photos & share all of your pup's proudest moments with the cut-out milestone cards!
- H15.8cm x W15.8cm x D6.8cm
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Collapsible Bowl - Wash before first use and hand wash only. For easy storage and travel fold the bowl into itself and clip it to your bag or lead.
Warnings
- Please ensure this product is suitable for your pet and always supervise during play. Examine products regularly for wear and tear, discontinue use if damage occurs.
Safety information
Please ensure this product is suitable for your pet and always supervise during play. Examine products regularly for wear and tear, discontinue use if damage occurs.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020