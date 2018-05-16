Make Your Own Chilli Oil Vinegar

- Looking for that spice in your life. This jar is filled with dried chilli ready to make your own Chilli Oil.
- H18.5cm x W10cm x D7.9cm
- A great novelty gift for chilli lovers
- A great way to add a little spice to your food with creating your own chilli oil. Enjoy!
Information
Preparation and Usage
- This jar is filled with dried chilli ready to make your own Chilli Oil.
- 1. In a pan heat 375ml of Vegetable Oil.
- 2. Add the chillies to the oil and let it sizzle for a few seconds. Turn off the heat.
- 3. Let the oil cool, transfer the oil (with the chillies) into the bottle and put either the lid or pourer onto the bottle.
- Please consume within 2 months. Over time the oil (once made) will deepen in colour and increase in heat.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020