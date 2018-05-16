Thorntons Winter Warmer
- A perfect gift for a Thorntons lover. This winter warmer includes a hot water bottle, hot chocolate, Thorntons alpini bar and Thorntons mug. Great for a cosy night in!
- Thorntons Alpini Bar: Suitable for vegetarians.
- H21.7cm x W19cm x D9.8cm
- If you are a Thorntons enthusiast this is a great gift for you
Information
Allergy Information
- Thorntons Alpini Bar: contains Hazelnuts, Milk, Almonds and Soya., Hot Chocolate contains Milk and Whey
Preparation and Usage
- Mug - Wash before use. Suitable for use in a dishwasher, not suitable for use in a microwave.
- Hot water bottle - Hand wash only.
