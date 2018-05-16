Baileys Hot Chocolate

- Everything you need for a winter chocolatey treat on those cold nights. Make up your hot chocolate with everything provided and just add in the Baileys.
- Are you a Baileys enthusiast, or know someone that is? This is a perfect stocking filler for those who love Baileys on those cold nights. Within this gift pack includes a branded Baileys mug, hot chocolate sachet, mini marshmallows and 2 x Baileys original Irish cream liqueur mini milk truffles.
- H19.5cm x W16.2cm x D9.4cm
- If you are a Baileys enthusiast this is a great gift for you
- Stylish mug for you to enjoy your indulgent hot drink in, whilst eating your Baileys chocolates!
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Mug- Wash before use. Suitable for use in a dishwasher
