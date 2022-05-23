Nestle White Lion Bar Duo Pack 60G
Each bar** contains,**1 bar
- Energy
- 609kJ
-
- 145kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2030kJ
Product Description
- Filled wafer with caramel (34%) and cereals (8%) covered with a white coating (38%).
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 60G
Information
Ingredients
Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Palm Kernel), Sugar, Wheat Flour, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Maltodextrin, Wheat Starch, Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavourings, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Caramelised Sugar, Thickener (Carageenan)
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Soya For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 1 bar = 1 serving
Number of uses
Contains 2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- 0800 604 604 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
Net Contents
2 x 30g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving**
|Reference Intake*
|%RI*
|Energy
|2030kJ
|609kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|484kcal
|145kcal
|2000kcal
|7%
|Fat
|22.1g
|6.6g
|70g
|9%
|of which: saturates
|12.9g
|3.9g
|20g
|20%
|Carbohydrate
|65.2g
|19.6g
|260g
|8%
|of which: sugars
|50.1g
|15.0g
|90g
|17%
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.1g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.7g
|1.7g
|50g
|3%
|Salt
|0.58g
|0.17g
|6g
|3%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**1 bar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.