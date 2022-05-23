We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nestle White Lion Bar Duo Pack 60G

Nestle White Lion Bar Duo Pack 60G
£0.85
£1.42/100g

Each bar** contains,**1 bar

Energy
609kJ
145kcal
7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2030kJ

Product Description

  • Filled wafer with caramel (34%) and cereals (8%) covered with a white coating (38%).
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 60G

Information

Ingredients

Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Palm Kernel), Sugar, Wheat Flour, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Maltodextrin, Wheat Starch, Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavourings, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Caramelised Sugar, Thickener (Carageenan)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Soya For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold

Storage

Store cool and dry

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 1 bar = 1 serving

Number of uses

Contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

2 x 30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*%RI*
Energy 2030kJ609kJ8400kJ
-484kcal145kcal2000kcal7%
Fat 22.1g6.6g70g9%
of which: saturates 12.9g3.9g20g20%
Carbohydrate 65.2g19.6g260g8%
of which: sugars 50.1g15.0g90g17%
Fibre 0.4g0.1g--
Protein 5.7g1.7g50g3%
Salt 0.58g0.17g6g3%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**1 bar----
Contains 2 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----
