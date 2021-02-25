Calex Smart Indoor Camera 1080P

Don't miss a thing with this handy mini camera for inside use. The Mini Smart camera lets you view the room from wherever you are. Receive notifications on your phone when it detects movement and enjoy high quality livestream images both day and night due to night vision. The small camera can be placed anywhere because of its size and capability to blend in. - Connection via WiFi - Easy installation - Ready to use in 3 simple steps - High quality livestream view, even at night (nightvision) - 24 hours of memory, expandable with external SD card - For inside use.

H11cm x W3.2cm x D5.3cm