Calex Smart Uk Plug

Use smartlife app
Would not connect to the app at all and I was nearly giving up until I tried connecting to the smartlife app and worked straight away then it will add to Alexa and you can change the name of the plug to whatever you have it plugged into.hope it helps
Great device
A great product and so easy to use from a great looking app, to the Tesco customer who can’t give it away send it my way, a great way to control Christmas decorations
How to solve the 2.4GHz problem.........
This is for the customers complaining about these not working on a 5GHz WI-FI router. You need to enter the routers configuration and split the WI-FI signal. Exactly how to do this depends on the particular router, but once done it will generate two signals one 5Ghz and one 2.4GHz. The Plug should then be able to connect to the 2.4Ghz signal.
It just works if you follow the instructions
To everyone saying 'it's 2.4GHz only' - so are the majority of smart devices. This is partially because the range is often better than 5GHz and "5GHz is the UK standard" - no it isn't. 2.4 and 5 coexist. It just works. Set it up properly and use it.
Rubbish - save your money
Rubbish - you have to change your WiFi settings to 2.4Ghz (which slows the download speed) to use the blooming thing!! Waste of money - can't give it away!!
Check its compatable with your WiFi system
This plug will ONLY work on a 2.4KHz WiFi system. In the instructions it states it will NOT run on a 5GHz WiFi system, which is a bit late once you've bought it.!! 5GHz unfortunately is the majority of UK systems. So be aware, check your WiFi- before you buy. It is a shame because i was looking forward to the item and I am sure it will be a great buy for a 2.4GHz wi-fi
Recommended
good price, we have three of these, as good as any brand ( we have several) set up easy and reliable from day one.
Brill!! After initial set up indoor i then moved
Brill!! After initial set up indoor i then moved it to my shed 80 ft away from router, signal is weak but still works. also have used one on my electric oven that has no timer, i can now heat it up from work so ready for when i get home. East to set up with app and works very well with Alexa. (Echo Dot). Would have given 5 stars but don't know about reliability as only had 2 days.