Clubcard Price

Calex Smart Uk Plug

3.4(8)Write a review
image 1 of Calex Smart Uk Plug
£12.00
£12.00/each

Product Description

  • Calex Smart Uk Plug
  • Connect this smart plug to non-smart electrical appliances such as table lamps, fans and TVs to control them remotely or at set times. Easily set timers and create scenarios to make your home comfortable, smart and intuitive. Control via WiFi and with the free Calex app. Once you use it, you won't want anything else! - Connection via WiFi - Easy installation - Ready to use in 3 simple steps - Maximum load 3000 Watt
  • H5.9cm x W5.5cm x D5.5cm
  • Easy installation, ready to use in 3 simple steps
  • Connection via WiFi 2.4GHz, no hub needed
  • Works with Google Home and Amazon Alexa

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Maximum load 3000 Watt
Use smartlife app

3 stars

Would not connect to the app at all and I was nearly giving up until I tried connecting to the smartlife app and worked straight away then it will add to Alexa and you can change the name of the plug to whatever you have it plugged into.hope it helps

Great device

5 stars

A great product and so easy to use from a great looking app, to the Tesco customer who can’t give it away send it my way, a great way to control Christmas decorations

How to solve the 2.4GHz problem.........

3 stars

This is for the customers complaining about these not working on a 5GHz WI-FI router. You need to enter the routers configuration and split the WI-FI signal. Exactly how to do this depends on the particular router, but once done it will generate two signals one 5Ghz and one 2.4GHz. The Plug should then be able to connect to the 2.4Ghz signal.

It just works if you follow the instructions

4 stars

To everyone saying 'it's 2.4GHz only' - so are the majority of smart devices. This is partially because the range is often better than 5GHz and "5GHz is the UK standard" - no it isn't. 2.4 and 5 coexist. It just works. Set it up properly and use it.

Rubbish - save your money

1 stars

Rubbish - you have to change your WiFi settings to 2.4Ghz (which slows the download speed) to use the blooming thing!! Waste of money - can't give it away!!

Check its compatable with your WiFi system

2 stars

This plug will ONLY work on a 2.4KHz WiFi system. In the instructions it states it will NOT run on a 5GHz WiFi system, which is a bit late once you've bought it.!! 5GHz unfortunately is the majority of UK systems. So be aware, check your WiFi- before you buy. It is a shame because i was looking forward to the item and I am sure it will be a great buy for a 2.4GHz wi-fi

Recommended

5 stars

good price, we have three of these, as good as any brand ( we have several) set up easy and reliable from day one.

Brill!! After initial set up indoor i then moved

4 stars

Brill!! After initial set up indoor i then moved it to my shed 80 ft away from router, signal is weak but still works. also have used one on my electric oven that has no timer, i can now heat it up from work so ready for when i get home. East to set up with app and works very well with Alexa. (Echo Dot). Would have given 5 stars but don't know about reliability as only had 2 days.

