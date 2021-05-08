We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Vibe Buds True Wireless Earphones Black

Save £5 when you spend £40 on selected Electrical products. Enter code GRHP4T checkout. One use per coupon. Coupon valid between 23/08/21–12/09/21. Offer subject to availability. T&Cs apply

£ 30.00
£30.00/each

  • VibeBuds provide crystal clear sound and a powerful bass using the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology. Music, volume & track control are all available at a touch of a button, as well as Siri or Google voice assistant. The fashionable VibeBuds provide 12 hours of music playtime using the portable charging case.
  • H19.5cm x W10cm x D3cm
  • Bluetooth connectivity with true wireless stereo
  • 12hrs wireless audio playback
  • Touch control with voice assistant
  • Charging case included

Information

Very good

5 stars

Good build and sound quality for the price. They are comfortable to wear and the battery life is very good

