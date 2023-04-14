Sistema Klip It Plus 1L 3 Pack

Organise your kitchen with the Sistema KLIP IT PLUS range. The modular stacking shapes ensure the most efficient use of space in your pantry, fridge and freezer plus corner shoulders on the base create compact nesting when not in use. Designed with a built in leak proof seal, perfect for keeping your food fresh. Simply fill the container and close the distinctive Sistema easy-locking clips. Safe to use in the dishwasher (on the top rack), the microwave (without the lid), or in the fridge and freezer. Designed and Made in New Zealand. Phthalate & BPA Free.

Sistema® Plastics design innovative, high-quality, durable, functional and versatile food storage containers, lunch boxes, drink bottles, microwave products and home organisation solutions. So, whether you need a colorful and practical lunch box for back to school, a reusable drink bottle to keep you hydrated, you’re looking for a clever meal prep container or you want to get your kitchen and pantry Insta worthy, Sistema® has a solution that will inspire you. Every container we manufacture in our state-of-the-art New Zealand factory using high-quality, food safe, and BPA free materials that you can trust.

Compact, stackable, leak-proof food storage containers Lid with easy-locking clips and extended flexible leak-proof seal helps keep food fresher for longer Modular design stacks to conserve space Dishwasher (top rack), microwave (without lid), fridge and freezer safe Designed and made in New Zealand, phthalate and BPA free Includes: 3 x 1 L food storage containers

Produce of

Made in New Zealand