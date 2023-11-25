We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pyrex Silver 33Cm Oven Tray

Pyrex Silver 33Cm Oven Tray

3(4)
£9.00

£9.00/each

Pyrex Silver 33Cm Oven TrayWarranty: This product is guaranteed for 5 years by international cookware against manufacturing defects. The warranty does not cover damage due to misuse or professional use. Staining, damages following notches in the coating or exposition to an excessive temperature, loss of non-stickiness due to wear are not covered under warranty. In case of difficulty in using the product, refer to the website www.pyrex.eu
Pyrex® is a trademark of Corning Incorporated used under license by International Cookware.
Resistant!Easy CleaningConvenient HandleStrong Healthy CoatingNon-Stick Coating

Preparation and Usage

Care: Handwash with non-abrasive products is preferable to preserve the qualities of the coating.Coat with butter or oil before each useHand wash recommended - Wash before use

