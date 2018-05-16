Make You Own Colour Changing Gin

- Unique Gift - Includes strainer, 750 ml glass Gin bottle, and spices for making homemade colour Gin
- Be the life of the party with this colour changing gin gift set, buy a bottle of alcohol and let the party begin! With different flavoured botanicals in a glass decanter you'll be mixing unique drinks all night.
- H23.5cm x W10cm x D10cm
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Store in the bottle, shake 3-5 times a day for a week. When finished, strain and enjoy. Want blue gin? Add vodka to the botanical blend. Want to make blue gin purple? Add a squeeze of lemon.
- Care Instructions for Strainer: Wash thoroughly before ﬁrst use. Hand wash and use non-abrasive cleaner. Not suitable for dishwasher. Dry completely before re-use or storage.
