Confetti Cocktail Kit
New
- Great giftable item. Can be combined with multiple purchases. Offers value and assortment to choose from.
- This is where the fun begins. A confetti cocktail kit without the fuss and fluff. Add your favorite liquor to the mixer and keep the fun going with sprinkles and/or shimmers.
- H23.4cm x W7.2cm x D21cm
- Drink responsibly.
- With this carefully selected assortment, there's sure to be something that everyone will enjoy
- Non-alcoholic
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.Drink Mixer: Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 7 days. Shimmer: Once opened, use within 7 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake drink mixer well.
- Care Instructions for Shaker: Wash and dry before ﬁrst use. Hand wash only, not suitable for dishwasher. Not suitable for hot drinks.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020