13Cm Crepe Pan With Nutella
- Our skillets with baking mixes and Nutella are a definite quick and impulse purchase. The brand is well known and customer recognized in the market. Great giftable item.
- Reusable cast iron skillet. Individual-sized skillet makes baking and clean up easy, with just enough serving to satisfy your craving.
- H31cm x W4.4cm x D14.6cm
Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.
- Care Instructions for Crepe Pan: Before use, wash thoroughly and dry with a soft cloth. Dry thoroughly before re-use or storage. Hand wash only, not suitable for dishwasher. Always use nylon or wooden cooking utensils on the non-stick ﬁnish. Always allow your cookware to cool before
- cleaning.
- Suitable for electric or gas stove top only. If using gas, do not allow the flame to touch the pan.
- Always cook on a low heat. Not suitable for campﬁre, microwave or induction cooker.
- Caution: Pan will become very hot when in use, always use oven mitts when handling.
