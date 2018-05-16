Grinch Breakfast Set - Repeat

- This charming breakfast set is inspired by the iconic and festive Dr. Seuss classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas! This set includes a ceramic breakfast bowl to enjoy your morning porridge or cereal; in addition there is an Egg Cup and Spoon to complete this Breakfast Set. This is a perfect gift for any special person who loves this classic Christmas character.
- H20.5cm x W15.5cm x D12cm
- Breakfast gift set with iconic Grinch design
- Hot steaming porridge to enjoy on those cold wintery mornings
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Porridge: 100% Oat Flakes 100g
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame.
