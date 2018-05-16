By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Grinch Breakfast Set - Repeat

Grinch Breakfast Set - Repeat

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

  • This charming breakfast set is inspired by the iconic and festive Dr. Seuss classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas! This set includes a ceramic breakfast bowl to enjoy your morning porridge or cereal; in addition there is an Egg Cup and Spoon to complete this Breakfast Set. This is a perfect gift for any special person who loves this classic Christmas character.
  • H20.5cm x W15.5cm x D12cm
  • Breakfast gift set with iconic Grinch design
  • Hot steaming porridge to enjoy on those cold wintery mornings
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Porridge: 100% Oat Flakes 100g

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame.

New

