Grinch Hot Chocolate Mug Repeat

- Who doesn't love How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, a classic story by Dr Seuss? This delightful Grinch hot chocolate mug is the perfect gift for your nearest and
- dearest to enjoy on those wintery nights in.
- H11cm x W9cm x D14.5cm
- The Grinch hot chocolate mug
- Warming hot chocolate to enjoy on those wintery evenings
Information
Ingredients
Hot Chocolate Flavour Drink 28g: Sugar, Whey (Milk), Corn Syrup Solid, Non-Fat Dry Milk, Cocoa Powder (processed with Alkali) (5%), Salt, Emulsifier (Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020