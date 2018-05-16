Unicorn Christmas Eve Box

- All children love Christmas and what better way to prepare them than this pre-Christmas hamper bursting with goodies. This Hamper contains a fun Unicorn ceramic mug, a pair of stretch striped cozy socks, hot chocolate flavor drink powder, mini marshmallows, and a Unicorn shaped cookie and candy canes! Everything you need to add to the excitement of this magical season.
- H30cm x W11cm x D23.5cm
- Marshmallow and Unicorn Cookie not suitable for vegetarians.
- Children's Christmas Eve Hamper, bursting with goodies
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame
Warnings
- Tartrazine, Allura Red and Sunset Yellow may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.
Safety information
Ingredients
Sugar (38%), Glucose Syrup, Water, Artificial Flavouring, Colours (Betanin, Titanium Dioxide)
Ingredients
Sugar, Corn Syrup, Water, Dextrose, Beef Gelatin, Corn Starch, Colour (Titanium Dioxide, Allura Red AC)
Ingredients
Cocoa Powder Milk, Corn Syrup Solid, Non-Fat Dry Milk Sugar, Whey (processed with Alkali) (5%), Salt, Emulsifier (Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Natural Flavouring
