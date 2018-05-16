By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Boys Christmas Eve Box

Boys Christmas Eve Box

£ 10.00
  • All children love Christmas and what better way to prepare them than this pre-Christmas hamper bursting with goodies. This Hamper contains a fun spaceship ceramic mug, a pair of stretch striped cozy socks, hot chocolate flavor drink powder, mini marshmallows, and Rocket shaped cookie and candy canes! Everything you need to add to the excitement of this magical season.
  • H30cm x W11cm x D23.5cm
  • Marshmallow and Spaceship Cookie not suitable for vegetarians.
  • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame

  • Tartrazine, Allura Red and Sunset Yellow may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.

    Sugar (38%), Glucose Syrup, Water, Artificial Flavouring, Colours (Betanin, Titanium Dioxide)

    • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame
    Sugar, Corn Syrup, Water, Dextrose, Beef Gelatin, Corn Starch

    • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame
    Flour, Sugar, Margarine (Palm Oil, Antioxidant (E321)), Wheat Flavourings, Baking Powder (Corn Starch, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Acidity Regulators (Diphosphates), Anti-Caking Agents (Calcium Phosphates, Calcium Carbonate)), Pork Gelatin, Salt, Water, Colourings (Allura Red AC, Tartrazine, Brilliant Blue FCF, Sunset Yellow FCF)

    • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame
    Cocoa Powder Milk, Corn Syrup Solid, Non-Fat Dry Milk Sugar, Whey (processed with Alkali) (5%), Salt, Emulsifier (Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Natural Flavouring

    • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

