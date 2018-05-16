Paddington Tin Lunch Box
- A beautiful Paddington Lunch tin with some lovely treats to enjoy inside, which include marshmallows and gummies, a perfect gift for anyone loving this classic character.
- H19cm x W18cm x D7cm
- Not suitable for vegetarians
- Paddington suitcase lunch tin with marshmallows and gummies
Information
Ingredients
Jelly Bear Sweets: Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Beef Gelatin, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Humectant (Sorbitol), Flavouring, Colours (Tartrazine, Cochineal), Mini Marshmallows: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Water, Dextrose, Pork Gelatin, Corn Starch
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame.
Warnings
- WARNING:
- Tartrazine may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.
Safety information
