Snowman Hot Chocolate Mug

Product Description
- Hot Chocolate Flavour Drink 28g
- The Snowman™ and the Snowdog - Hot Chocolate Mug
- We are all young at heart. Everyone warms to Raymond Briggs magical tale of Christmas fantasy. For those who love to dream, young and old, this Snowman™ and the Snowdog mug and chocolate drink will bring warmth and joy to everyone this Christmas.
- H11cm x W9cm x D14.5cm
- ©Snowdog Ent Ltd. 2020
- Magical snowman mug
- Creamy hot chocolate to enjoy on a cold winters evening
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Whey (Milk), Corn Syrup Solid, Non-Fat Dry Milk, Cocoa Powder (Processed with Alkali) (5%), Salt, Emulsifier (Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame.
