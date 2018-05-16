Minions Hot Chocolate Mug
- From the biggest animated franchise in history, comes a great gift. Hot Chocolate lovers can say ‘Bello' this Christmas with this fantastic mug which encapsulates the world`s greatest supervillain and his trusty sidekicks!
- H11cm x W9cm x D14.5cm
- Minions: The rise of gru hot chocolate mug
- Enjoy a warming hot chocolate on a cold winter's night in your favourite mug
- Suitable for vegetarians
Ingredients
Hot Chocolate Flavour Drink 28g e: Sugar, Whey (Milk), Corn Syrup Solid, Non-Fat Dry Milk, Cocoa Powder (processed with Alkali) (5%), Salt, Emulsifier (Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame.
