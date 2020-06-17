Rowntrees Fruit Pastilles Sweets 4 X 45G
Product Description
- Fruit Pastilles
- If you're looking for a chewy, fruity-flavoured sweet, try the irresistible taste of Rowntree's® Fruit Pastilles. Every tube contains a mixture of five fantastic flavours: blackcurrant, lemon, strawberry, lime, and orange. Whichever one is your favourite, every pastille promises a burst of fruity flavour. You'll never know which fruity sweet is next!
- These classic sweets are a great choice for treat time. And with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, you can feel happy to enjoy these as a fun treat.
- Did you know that Fruit Pastilles are the oldest sweet in the Rowntree's® family? In 1862, Henry Rowntree bought a cocoa works in York and transformed it into a confectionary company. Along with his brother, Joseph, and French confectioner August Claude Gaget, they developed the delicious taste of Rowntree's® in 1881. For more than 130 years these delicious chewy sweets have been making days more colourful with their irresistibly fruity taste and mouth-watering texture.
- Have you tried Rowntree's® Randoms®? They're deliciously fruity gummy sweets in millions of potential random combinations!
- A multipack of our fruit flavoured pastilles
- Blackcurrant, lemon, strawberry, lime and orange flavours
- Our classic, colourful, chewy sweets are great for treat time
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Gelatine, Gum Arabic, Modified Starch, Concentrated Fruit Juice (1%) (Apple, Blackcurrant, Lime, Strawberry, Lemon, Orange), Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Colours (Anthocyanins, Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllin, Curcumin, Carotenes), Flavourings
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 6 Sweets = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Pack contains 8 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
4 x 45g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 6 sweets
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|1442kJ
|330kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|340kcal
|78kcal
|2000kcal
|4%
|Fat
|Trace
|Trace
|70g
|<1%
|of which: saturates
|Trace
|Trace
|20g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|78.8g
|18.0g
|260g
|7%
|of which: sugars
|56.0g
|12.8g
|90g
|14%
|Fibre
|3.9g
|0.9g
|-
|-
|Protein
|4.2g
|1.0g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.29g
|0.07g
|6g
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 8 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets
