Melting Snowman Putty

Melting Snowman Putty

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 5.00
New

  • Approximately 70g of putty. CE mark and 0-3 mark
  • H11cm x W7cm x D7cm
  • Storage snowman tub-includes plastic snowman pieces and white putty
  • Build up the snowman and watch him melt, again and again!

Information

Warnings

Lower age limit

36 Months

Safety information

Please retain packaging for future reference. Putty may stain. Protect clothing and furnishings. Do not put in the oven or microwave. Do not model food imitation items as this will pose a risk to younger children confusing it with real food. In case of contact with eyes rinse with water. Keep away from hair and pets. Adult supervision recommended. Warning! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to presence of small parts - choking hazard.

