By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Harry Potter Self Stirring Cauldron

No ratings yetWrite a review
Harry Potter Self Stirring Cauldron

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

  • Requires 2 x AAA batteries (Not included)
  • H21.6cm x W15.6cm x D1.9cm
  • Food safety symbol
  • CE Mark
  • 0-3 Logo
  • WEEE symbol
  • Disposal - This product contains batteries and electronics that may be harmful to the environment they should not be discarded with normal household waste but taken to your local collection centre for recycling.
  • Stirs with the push of a button
  • Always wanted to learn magic? Well now you don't have to with this self stir mug!

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Not suitable for dishwasher or microwave use.
  • Wash thoroughly before use.
  • Hand wash recommended.
  • Do not immerse in water.

Warnings

  • Please retain all information relating to this product for future reference. Different types of batteries (ie. Alkaline and Zinc) or new and used batteries are not to be mixed. Only batteries of the same of equivalent type as recommended are to be used. Batteries are to be inserted with the correct polarity. Exhausted batteries are to be removed from this product. The supply terminals are not to be short - circuited. Do not throw batteries in a fire. Batteries should never be left in the product when not used for long periods of time.
  • This is an adult novelty gift and not a toy.

Safety information

View more safety information

Please retain all information relating to this product for future reference. Different types of batteries (ie. Alkaline and Zinc) or new and used batteries are not to be mixed. Only batteries of the same of equivalent type as recommended are to be used. Batteries are to be inserted with the correct polarity. Exhausted batteries are to be removed from this product. The supply terminals are not to be short - circuited. Do not throw batteries in a fire. Batteries should never be left in the product when not used for long periods of time. This is an adult novelty gift and not a toy.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Harry Potter Velcro Notebook With Patches

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 6.00
£6.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

New

Harry Potter Desktop Wand Shoot Set

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 4.00
£4.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

Grinch Hot Chocolate Mug Repeat

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 6.00
£6.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

Mr Grumpy Mug & Socks

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here