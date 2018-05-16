Harry Potter Self Stirring Cauldron

- Requires 2 x AAA batteries (Not included)
- H21.6cm x W15.6cm x D1.9cm
- Food safety symbol
- CE Mark
- 0-3 Logo
- WEEE symbol
- Disposal - This product contains batteries and electronics that may be harmful to the environment they should not be discarded with normal household waste but taken to your local collection centre for recycling.
- Stirs with the push of a button
- Always wanted to learn magic? Well now you don't have to with this self stir mug!
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Not suitable for dishwasher or microwave use.
- Wash thoroughly before use.
- Hand wash recommended.
- Do not immerse in water.
Warnings
- Please retain all information relating to this product for future reference. Different types of batteries (ie. Alkaline and Zinc) or new and used batteries are not to be mixed. Only batteries of the same of equivalent type as recommended are to be used. Batteries are to be inserted with the correct polarity. Exhausted batteries are to be removed from this product. The supply terminals are not to be short - circuited. Do not throw batteries in a fire. Batteries should never be left in the product when not used for long periods of time.
- This is an adult novelty gift and not a toy.
Safety information
