Tesco Large White Sourdough Bloomer 650G
- Energy826kJ 195kcal10%
- Fat0.9g1%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars1.2g1%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1019kJ / 240kcal
Product Description
- White sourdough loaf.
- Hand finished Our white sourdough bloomer is made to an authentic recipe, using an aged sourdough starter and baked with care for a tangy taste and open, waxy texture. Enjoy a little longer by freezing, or sprinkling with water and gently warming in the oven
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Malted Barley Flour.
Allergy Information
- Contains barley and wheat. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
650g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (81g)
|Energy
|1019kJ / 240kcal
|826kJ / 195kcal
|Fat
|1.1g
|0.9g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|46.8g
|37.9g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|1.9g
|Protein
|9.7g
|7.9g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
