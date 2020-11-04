Tesco Gammon Steaks Honey & Mustard Sauce 300G
- Energy748kJ 177kcal9%
- Fat3.6g5%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars10.1g11%
- Salt2.9g48%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 713kJ / 169kcal
Product Description
- Unsmoked topside gammon steaks with added water and a sachet of honey and mustard sauce.
- Topside steaks served with a sweet and tangy honey and mustard sauce
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (71%), Honey & Mustard Sauce (16%) [Honey, Glucose Syrup, Water, Mustard Seed, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Cider Vinegar, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Cinnamon, Spices (Fenugreek, Curcuma, Fennel, Chilli), Coriander], Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen Once opened, consume within 2 days. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry – 10-12 minutes. Remove outer packaging. Place sachet to one side. Heat a frying pan. Add 1tsp of oil to the pan, place steaks into pan, cook turning frequently during cooking, add the sauce in final minutes of cooking coating the steaks in the sauce. Serve by drizzling sauce over both steaks.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
- Always wash your hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat
Produce of
Made using EU pork.
Preparation and Usage
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (105g**)
|Energy
|713kJ / 169kcal
|748kJ / 177kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|3.6g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|10.3g
|10.8g
|Sugars
|9.6g
|10.1g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.7g
|Protein
|23.9g
|25.1g
|Salt
|2.8g
|2.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 210g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
