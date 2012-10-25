We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mccoy's Classic Variety Potato Crisps 12 X 25G

image 1 of Mccoy's Classic Variety Potato Crisps 12 X 25G
Product Description

  • Mccoy's Classic Variety Potato Crisps 12 X 25G
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • The Hundred Official Team Partner
  • Discover Cricket, Get Active
  • thehundred.com
  • Boldy Satisfying
  • Why Not Try Another of Our Bold, Distinctive Flavours?
  • McCoy's Ridge Cut Flame Grilled Steak
  • McCoy's Ridge Cut Salt & Malt Vinegar
  • Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere
  • ® Registered Trade Mark
  • Full On Flavour
  • The Classics Ridge Cut
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk
  • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

1 serving per pack

Name and address

  • Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 7835456 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm), Republic of Ireland 1800 551679
  • Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

12 x 25g ℮

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Cheddar & Onion Flavour [Dried Onion, Dried Yeast Extract, Dried Whey (Milk), Dextrose, Salt, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Cheese (Milk), Rubbed Parsley, Flavourings (contain Milk), Onion Extract, Colour: Paprika Extract]

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk
  • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard, Soya

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

1 serving per pack

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g Pack
Energy2197kJ549kJ
-526kcal132kcal
Fat30g7.5g
of which Saturates2.5g0.6g
Carbohydrate53g13g
of which Sugars2.4g0.6g
Fibre4.4g1.1g
Protein7.4g1.9g
Salt0.97g0.24g
1 serving per pack--

Each 25g pack contains

Energy
552kJ
132kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
7.8g

high

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.53g

high

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2210kJ

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Salt & Malt Vinegar Flavour [Salt, Natural Flavouring, Sugar, Dextrose, Acid: Citric Acid, Rice Flour, Dried Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Stabiliser: Potassium Phosphate, Dried Barley Malt Vinegar Extract]

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk
  • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard, Soya

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

1 serving per pack

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g Pack
Energy2210kJ552kJ
-529kcal132kcal
Fat31g7.8g
of which Saturates2.5g0.6g
Carbohydrate54g14g
of which Sugars1.9g<0.5g
Fibre3.9g1.0g
Protein6.5g1.6g
Salt2.1g0.53g
1 serving per pack--

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Salted Flavour [Salt, Rice Flour, Dried Yeast Extract, Natural Flavouring]

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk
  • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard, Soya

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

1 serving per pack

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g Pack
Energy2224kJ556kJ
-533kcal133kcal
Fat32g8.0g
of which Saturates2.5g0.6g
Carbohydrate53g13g
of which Sugars<0.5g<0.5g
Fibre4.1g1.0g
Protein6.6g1.7g
Salt1.3g0.33g
1 serving per pack--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

