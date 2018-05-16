By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Coronation Chicken Pieces Pieces 180G

Tesco Coronation Chicken Pieces Pieces 180G
£ 2.50
£1.39/100g
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy601kJ 143kcal
    7%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 668kJ

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken breast pieces in a mango curry spice seasoning.
  • Sweet & Mild Chicken breast pieces oven cooked in a fruity curry marinade
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (88%), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Tapioca Starch, Concentrated Mango Juice, Desiccated Coconut, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Salt, Dried Onion, Rice Flour, Cumin, Dried Red Pepper, Mango, Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Flavouring, Cornflour, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Chilli, Black Onion Seed, Black Pepper, Citric Acid, Fenugreek Leaf, Fenugreek Seed, Sunflower Oil, Cinnamon, Ginger, Parsley, Paprika, Clove.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: May be eaten hot or cold.
800W 2 mins 5 secs/900W 1 min 55 secs. Spread the slices evenly on a microwaveable plate, ensuring they don't overlap. Cover with microwavable film and heat on full power. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Made using EU chicken

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy668kJ601kJ158kcal143kcal
Fat4.1g3.7g
Saturates1.2g1.1g
Carbohydrate4.5g4.0g
Sugars2.3g2.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.9g23.3g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

