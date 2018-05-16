Tesco Coronation Chicken Pieces Pieces 180G

- Energy601kJ 143kcal7%
- Fat3.7g5%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars2.1g2%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 668kJ
Product Description
- Cooked chicken breast pieces in a mango curry spice seasoning.
- Sweet & Mild Chicken breast pieces oven cooked in a fruity curry marinade
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (88%), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Tapioca Starch, Concentrated Mango Juice, Desiccated Coconut, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Salt, Dried Onion, Rice Flour, Cumin, Dried Red Pepper, Mango, Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Flavouring, Cornflour, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Chilli, Black Onion Seed, Black Pepper, Citric Acid, Fenugreek Leaf, Fenugreek Seed, Sunflower Oil, Cinnamon, Ginger, Parsley, Paprika, Clove.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: May be eaten hot or cold.
800W 2 mins 5 secs/900W 1 min 55 secs. Spread the slices evenly on a microwaveable plate, ensuring they don't overlap. Cover with microwavable film and heat on full power. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
Produce of
Made using EU chicken
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|668kJ
|601kJ
|158kcal
|143kcal
|Fat
|4.1g
|3.7g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|4.5g
|4.0g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|25.9g
|23.3g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
