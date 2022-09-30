Garnier Ultimate Mask Trio
- Garnier Ultimate Mask Trio
- Gift for All: The ultimate mask trio for face, hair and eyes! The perfect Christmas gift set for men and women.
- Biodegradable by Home Compost: Because we are committed to the environment, we made our sheet mask compostable in home-compost conditions. If you don't own a home-compost, please discard your mask with the outer pack in the general waste bin. Our 3in1 hair intensive treatment contains 98% natural origin ingredients.
- Dermatologically Tested and Vegan Formula: Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive. No animal derived ingredients or by-products.
- Enjoy Face, Eye and Hair Masks: Our ultimate trio contains every kind of mask, specially formulated to treat your face, eye contours or hair.
- Responsible Gifting: Our packaging is made from FSC certified cardboard that is 100% recyclable.
- Take gifting to the next level with our ultimate trio containing every kind of mask - for face, hair and eyes! Gift a loved one with their own luxurious pamper routine they can do from home. The Pomegranate face and Orange Juice eye sheet masks are enriched with Hyaluronic Acid, leaving skin intensely rehydrated and the eye area looking brighter. Our 3in1 intensive hair treatment, blended with Banana and Shea, nourishes and conditions to leave hair irresistibly soft. You can't go wrong with our best-selling masks!
- Don't bin it, compost it! Because we are committed to the environment, we made our sheet masks compostable in home-compost conditions. If you don't own a home-compost, please discard your mask with the outer pack in the general waste bin.
- Make your gift-giving greener this year! Our special packaging is made from FSC certified recyclable cardboard that is 100% recyclable. Each sheet mask also contains Vegan formulas with no animal-derived ingredients or by-products. All Garnier products globally are officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme, the leading organisation working to end animal testing worldwide, and the recognised Cruelty Free Gold Standard.
- Gift Set with 2 Sheet Masks and 1 Bestselling Hair Food Banana 3-in-1 Mask
- Face & Hair Beauty Gift for Her
- Christmas Gifts for Men & Women
- For Face, Hair and Eyes
- Leaping Bunny Approved by Cruelty Free International
Pomegranate Face Sheet Mask: Aqua/Water, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Alcohol, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Hamamelis Virginiana Leaf Water/Witch Hazel Leaf Water, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Limonene, Mannose, p-Anisic Acid, Peg-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Hydroxide, Potassium Sorbate, Punica Granatum Fruit Extract, PVM/MA Copolymer, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sorbic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Parfum / Fragrance, Banana Hair Food 3in1 Hair Mask: Aqua/Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Isopropyl Myristate, Stearamidopropyl, Dimethylamine, Olea Europaea Fruit Oil/Olive Fruit Oil, Musa Paradisiaca Fruit Juice/Banana Fruit Juice, Glycine Soja Oil/Soybean Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract/Rosemary Leaf Extract, Cocos Nucifera Oil/Coconut Oil, Persea Gratissima Oil/Avocado Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter/Shea Butter, Sodium Hydroxide, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Tartaric Acid, Cetyl Esters, Tocopherol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Salicylic Acid, Caramel, Linalool, Eugenol, Coumarin, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum/Fragrance, Orange Juice Eye Sheet Mask: Aqua / Water, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Citric Acid, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis Juice / Orange Juice, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Mannose, p-Anisic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Hydroxide, Potassium Sorbate, PVM/MA Copolymer, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Xanthan Gum
- To use our face sheet mask:
- 1. Choose a sheet mask for your skin need, unfold and gently apply to a clean face.
- 2. Indulge in your #GarnierMaskMoment and leave on for 15 minutes whilst the glow-boosting formula gets to work.
- 3. Remove the mask, revealing hydrated and replumped skin.
- 4. Maximise your glow by massaging the excess serum into face and neck.
