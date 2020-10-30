Bulldog Original Ultimate Grooming Kit
Product Description
- Bulldog Original Ultimate Grooming Kit
- World Land Trust™
- Our Ultimate Grooming Kit really has everything you need to stay looking your best. This gift includes our Original Moisturiser (100ml), Original Face Wash (150ml), Original Face Scrub (125ml), Original Shave Gel (175ml) and Original Aftershave Balm (100ml). Oh and just one more, our Original Shower Gel (500ml).
- All Bulldog Skincare products are purpose built to help men look and feel their best. We care about doing things properly so our products never contain artificial colours, synthetic fragrances or ingredients from animal sources. We also add amazing natural ingredients to all our products. Our Original line contains aloe vera, camelina oil and green tea. When it comes to taking care of your skin, Bulldog is man's best friend.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C007401, www.fsc.org
- Plastic free outer packaging
- Our outer packaging is made entirely from World Land Trust Carbon Balanced Paper.
- Post consumer recycled plastic
- Cruelty-Free International
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
Information
Ingredients
Original Face Wash: Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Glycerin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzoic Acid, Parfum (Fragrance)*, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Dehydroacetic Acid, Limonene, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Tocopherol, Original Shower Gel: Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Lauryl Glucoside, Sodium Methyl Oleoyl Taurate, Sodium PCA, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Parfum (Fragrance)*, Potassium Sorbate, Limonene, Original Shave Gel: Aqua (Water), Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Coco-Glucoside, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzoic Acid, Parfum (Fragrance)*, Menthol, Dehydroacetic Acid, Amorphophallus Konjac Root Extract, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Limonene, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Tocopherol, Original Face Scrub: Aqua (Water), Coco-Glucoside, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Cetearyl Alcohol, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Meal, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Olea Europaea (Olive) Seed Powder, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Shell Powder, Phenoxyethanol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Benzoic Acid, Parfum (Fragrance)*, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Dehydroacetic Acid, Limonene, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopherol, Original Moisturiser: Aqua (Water), Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycerin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Sorbitan Stearate, Sodium Polyacrylate, Pentaerythrityl Distearate, Phenoxyethanol, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Parfum (Fragrance)*, Benzoic Acid, Carbomer, Tocopheryl Acetate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Amorphophallus Konjac Root Extract, Limonene, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Evernia Prunastri (Oakmoss) Extract, Linalool, Citronellol, Geraniol, Sodium Hydroxide, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopherol, Citric Acid, Original Aftershave Balm: Aqua (Water), Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Glycerin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Sorbitan Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Allantoin, Pentaerythrityl Distearate, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Sodium Polyacrylate, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Benzoic Acid, Carbomer, Parfum (Fragrance)*, Dehydroacetic Acid, Amorphophallus Konjac Root Extract, Limonene, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Evernia Prunastri (Oakmoss) Extract, Linalool, Citronellol, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopherol, Sodium Hydroxide, *A blend of natural ingredients
Produce of
Products made in the United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Original Face Wash
- Directions: Lather up on wet skin and rinse.
- Original Shower Gel
- Directions: Lather on wet skin and rinse.
- Original Shave Gel
- Directions: Wet face with warm water. Massage into your stubble. Shave smooth.
- Original Face Scrub
- Directions: Wet face with warm water. Massage a small amount of face scrub gently into the skin and rinse well.
- Original Moisturiser
- Directions: Use morning and night. Apply evenly to face and neck after cleansing.
- Original Aftershave Balm
- Directions: Apply to face after shaving.
Warnings
Name and address
- Bulldog Skincare,
- London,
- W10 5AD,
- UK.
- Wilkinson Sword,
- Schützenstr. 110,
Distributor address
- Australia, Pty Ltd,
- 11 Talavera Road,
- NSW 2113.
- New Zealand,
- ULC, 128 Parnell Road,
- Auckland 1052.
Return to
- Bulldog Skincare,
- London,
- W10 5AD,
- UK.
- bulldogskincare.com
Safety information
