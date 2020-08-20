Latis Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl
Product Description
- Sauvignon Blanc
- Fresh and fruity, the nose shows citrus fruit and hints of carnations. Lovely flavours of apricot, white peach and grapefruit on the palate, as well as a nice creamy finish. Enjoy with white meat, roasted vegetables or shellfish.
- 9.8 UK Units per bottle
- 1.6 UK Units per 125ml glass
- Drink Responsibly
- UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly exceed more than 14 units per week.
- Wine of France
- Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Fresh and fruity, the nose shows citrus fruit and hints of carnations and mint. On the palate, apricot, white peach and grapefruit dominate
Region of Origin
Southwest
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.8
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Vignobles St Didier Parnac
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Herve J Fabre
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Sauvignon Blanc
Vinification Details
- Without maceration, the vinification is done in stainless steel tanks, at a temperature controlled around 16-18°C in order to preserve the full aroma of Sauvignon. The controlled fermentation lasts three weeks. The wine is then raised on lees for two and a half months, which allows to develop all its bouquet and its creaminess.
History
- Hervé and his wife Diane are the driving forces behind Latis. With an award-winning winemaking career spanning 30 years in Argentina, Hervé and Diane recently became the owners of Vignobles St Didier Parnac in the beautiful area of Cahors. Hervé's has been a major driving force behind the rise and success of Argentine Malbec with internationally acclaimed wines. He has returned to his homeland for a new venture which will bring to life the wines that inspired him on his winemaking journey.
Regional Information
- Our wines are produced in Occitanie (or Occitania) which is one of the most diverse wine regions in the South West of France. Its unique location between two mountains ranges to the north and south, the Atlantic ocean to the west and the Mediterranean to the east, means it is blessed with superb weather and an eclectic variety of terroirs
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years
Name and address
- Sas Les Vignobles Saint Didier Parnac,
- 46 140 Parnac,
- France.
Return to
- Sas Les Vignobles Saint Didier Parnac,
- 46 140 Parnac,
- France.
- www.latisvin.com
Net Contents
750ml
