Tesco Finest Valle De Leyda Chardonnay 75Cl
Product Description
- D.O. Valle de Leyda Chardonnay, 2020.
- Made from premium Chardonnay grapes grown in Valle de Leyda, one of Chile's more increasingly recognised wine regions. The coastal climate is perfect for ripening white grapes, resulting in aromas of melon and apple with a rounded palate of tropical fruit and vanilla hints. Serve chilled with grilled fish or barbecued chicken.
- In partnership with Luis Felipe Edwards
- 9.8 UK Units per bottle
- 1.6 UK units per 125ml glass
- Wine of Chile
- Fresh & fruity
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- Bright yellow colour with golden tints. On the nose there is pineapple, peach and soft citrus aromas, while the palate it is medium to full bodied with well balanced acidity and a fresh fruity finish.
Region of Origin
Leyda Valley
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.8
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Luis Felipe Edwards Winery
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Nicolas Bizzarri
Country
Chile
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Chardonnay
Vinification Details
- Crushed and destemmed grapes are gently pressed and fermented at 16ºC with selected yeast , followed by two months on its fine lees. After fermentation a small part of the wine is racked into French oak for four to five months and then make up the blend with the portion in stainless steel.
History
- The history of Viña Luis Felipe Edwards (LFE) dates back to 1976, when Luis Felipe Edwards Sr. purchased the Fundo San José de Puquillay estate, located in the Colchagua Valley. The estate sits nestled in a secluded horseshoe-shaped valley, separated from the majestic snow-capped Andes by the smaller San Fernando ridge. Viña Luis Felipe Edwards has since grown to be the largest 100% family-owned wine company in Chile, with 1850 hectares of estate vineyards and is exported to more than 90 countries.
Regional Information
- Leyda Valley is one of Chile's up and coming regions for premium cool coastal varieties. It delivers wines that have fresh, concentrated fruit with a characteristic subtle salty minerality. Due to the moderating effect of the Pacific Ocean, Leyda Valley has a cool, fresh climate, with minimal diurnal temperature variation. This region is irrigated with water from the Maipo River, originating in the Andes Mountains from snowmelt waters.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place.
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled with grilled fish or barbecued chicken.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle- Cap on
Importer address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 125 ml glass
|Energy
|321kJ / 77kcal
|401kJ / 97kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
