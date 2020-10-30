Lynx Collision Leather & Cookies Game Holder Tin
Product Description
- Lynx Collision Leather & Ckies Game Holder Tin
- Is it even Christmas if you haven’t got your hands on a Lynx gift set? It’s a tradition. One that means he can start the day fresh and keep feeling fresh all day long. One that means you're not struggling to find a last-minute gift for him year after year. And you can't go wrong with Lynx Leather & Cookies Big Tin Collection Gift Set for men featuring Lynx Collision Leather & Cookies Bodyspray 150 ml, Bodywash 250 ml, and Anti-perspirant 150 ml. Oh, plus the big tin they come in that doubles as a game or DVD storage rack. There’ll be no need to fake happiness when he unwraps this bad boy. Trust us.
- At Lynx, we know that we’ve all been there. Been told that a ‘real man’ has to behave a certain way. YAWN. These outdated masculinity stereotypes might have been the norm decades ago, but times have changed. That’s why we designed this gift set with three full-size Lynx Collision Leather & Cookies products and a tin case that doubles as a storage rack for games, so his skin’s fresh and his collection is tidy. Buying Christmas presents for your gamer brother has never been easier. Or for your dad. Or uncle. Or... you get the gist.
- One last thing. When it comes to gift sets, we take our packaging seriously, meaning it's fully recyclable. Oh, and it's got an afterlife built-in FTW. Discover. Rebuild. Recycle. Not keen? No judgement here. But make it your mission to recycle it.
- Lynx Leather & Cookies Big Tin Collection Gift Set includes three products for him: Lynx Collision Leather & Cookies Bodyspray 150 ml, Bodywash 250 ml and Anti-perspirant Deodorant 150 ml
- The bodyspray delivers the perfect amount of zing with a new leather and fresh cookies scent
- The bodywash is an ultra-fresh body, hair, and face wash that also leaves you smelling fresh and clean
- The anti-perspirant keeps you dry for up to 48 hours
- Lynx gift sets offer a packaging afterlife. Check inside and discover how you can give it a second use. No time for this? Then... make it your mission to recycle it!
- The best part? The big gift tin actually doubles as a game or DVD storage rack
Information
Ingredients
LYNX LEATHER & COOKIES BODY SPRAY 150ML Ingredients: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Cinnamal, Coumarin, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool. LYNX LEATHER & COOKIES ANTIPERSPIRANT 150ML Ingredients: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Cinnamal, Coumarin, Limonene. LYNX LEATHER & COOKIES BODY WASH 250ML Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (A)/Sodium C12-13 Pareth Sulfate (B), Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, PPG-6, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 42090, CI 19140
Storage
DANGER: Extremely flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- DIRECTIONS: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray.
Warnings
- AEROSOL CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed.
- BODY WASH CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
Net Contents
3 x 1 ℮
Safety information
AEROSOL CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. BODY WASH CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020