Eastmans Sweet And Smoky Chicken Chunks 240G

- Energy290kJ 69kcal3%
- Fat1.3g2%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars1.0g1%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 484kJ / 115kcal
Product Description
- Cooked and sliced chicken with a BBQ marinade.
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast, Sugar, Rice Bran Oil, Corn Starch, Tomato Paste, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Tapioca Starch, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Paprika Extract, Flavouring, Chilli Powder, Paprika, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Cocoa Powder.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
240g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (60g)
|Energy
|484kJ / 115kcal
|290kJ / 69kcal
|Fat
|2.1g
|1.3g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|1.8g
|1.1g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.6g
|Protein
|21.6g
|13.0g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020