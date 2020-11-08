By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chocolate & Orange Pretzel Mix 200G

Write a review
Tesco Chocolate & Orange Pretzel Mix 200G

£ 1.50
£0.75/100g

1/8 of a bag
  • Energy448kJ 106kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars3.5g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1790kJ / 425kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate orange flavour wheat and potato pretzel stars, trees and bells.
  • Sweet & Crunchy Chocolate flavour pretzel shapes seasoned with a chocolate orange flavour.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dried Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Chocolate Orange Seasoning [Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Rice Flour, Salt, Flavouring, Citric Acid, Caramelised Sugar, Yeast Extract, Orange Oil], Sugar, Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a bag (25g)
Energy1790kJ / 425kcal448kJ / 106kcal
Fat9.3g2.3g
Saturates1.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate73.3g18.3g
Sugars14.0g3.5g
Fibre4.4g1.1g
Protein9.7g2.4g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Waste of money, awful

1 stars

If I could give it under 1 star, I would. These are disgusting, dry, and disappointing. It doesn't taste like anything, just awful. I'll be buying Flipz from now on.

Disappointing

1 stars

I was so excited these were disappointing! Will not be buying again...

Heard these weren’t great but thought “How could t

1 stars

Heard these weren’t great but thought “How could tescos get chocolate pretzels so wrong?” So bad they made me immediately come here and write a review. Not anywhere close to any chocolate pretzel I’ve ever tried... gross... avoid like the plague.

Tastes of cardboard

1 stars

I thought to buy it today when I went instore to do a shop and I regret my decision sincerely. The flavour chocolate orange seems to be all the rage this winter and I love pretzels so I thought I would love these chocolate orange pretzels. WRONG!!! These taste like how I imagine card board boxes to taste like. No chocolate flavour of any form comes through, let alone orange! Smells of nothing, tastes of nothing, plus hard to swallow as it's so dry. Don't waste your money on these!

Not chocolate do not buy

1 stars

Not chocolate, more like a cocoa dusting, not nice, strange taste. Do not buy.

Awful!

1 stars

Really awful! Don't bother trying these, can I get my money back?

