Tesco Chocolate & Orange Pretzel Mix 200G

Waste of money, awful
If I could give it under 1 star, I would. These are disgusting, dry, and disappointing. It doesn't taste like anything, just awful. I'll be buying Flipz from now on.
Disappointing
I was so excited these were disappointing! Will not be buying again...
Heard these weren’t great but thought “How could t
Heard these weren’t great but thought “How could tescos get chocolate pretzels so wrong?” So bad they made me immediately come here and write a review. Not anywhere close to any chocolate pretzel I’ve ever tried... gross... avoid like the plague.
Tastes of cardboard
I thought to buy it today when I went instore to do a shop and I regret my decision sincerely. The flavour chocolate orange seems to be all the rage this winter and I love pretzels so I thought I would love these chocolate orange pretzels. WRONG!!! These taste like how I imagine card board boxes to taste like. No chocolate flavour of any form comes through, let alone orange! Smells of nothing, tastes of nothing, plus hard to swallow as it's so dry. Don't waste your money on these!
Not chocolate do not buy
Not chocolate, more like a cocoa dusting, not nice, strange taste. Do not buy.
Awful!
Really awful! Don't bother trying these, can I get my money back?