Cadbury Freddo Selection Box 135G

Cadbury Freddo Selection Box 135G
£ 2.00
£1.49/100g

Product Description

  • Selection box assortment
  • Free Ticket*
  • *With the purchase of a full priced adult ticket
  • Legoland, Shrek's Adventure, Madame Tussauds, Sealife, Plus many more...
  • Free Ticket Voucher with the purchase of a full priced adult ticket
  • *This voucher gives One Person Free standard single day entry with a full walk-up priced adult ticket until 31.12.21 at select Merlin Entertainments Attractions. Only one person per entry voucher. Voucher must be presented at time of redemption at the Attraction entrance unless otherwise stated, can only be used once and must be surrendered upon use. Not to be used in conjunction with any other offer, promotion, discount or other voucher(s). Only original and undamaged vouchers accepted. This voucher is not redeemable for cash and its resale is prohibited. Void if altered or tampered with. Not available online. Please plan ahead, each attraction has different opening times and dates when this promotion is not valid. Age/height restrictions apply. Some attractions require pre-booking using promo code "Cadbury20", please see www.cadbury.co.uk/merlin for full terms and conditions. ©2020 The Lego Group. ©The London Eye 2020 all rights reserved. ©2020 DWA L.L.C "Bear Grylls" is a registered trademark of Bear Grylls Ventures LLP.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Cadbury World
  • Have you visited Cadbury World yet? It's great fun for all the family. Check out our assortment of chocolatey zones and book tickets at cadburyworld.co.uk
  • Cadbury Gifts Direct
  • Gift ideas from Cadbury? visit www.cadburygiftsdirect.co.uk or order by phone 0845 600 3113
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Treatsize Buttons
  • Milk chocolates.
  • Cadbury Chomp
  • Milk chocolate with a caramel centre (70 %).
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk kids bar
  • Milk chocolate.
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo
  • Milk chocolate.
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo Caramel
  • Milk chocolate with soft caramel (30 %).
  • Cadbury Treatsize Fudge
  • Fudge covered with milk chocolate (24 %).
  • Cadbury Treatsize Curly Wurly
  • Milk chocolate with caramel centre (69 %).
  • 7 Bars and 1 bag = ℮ 135 g
  • It may be necessary on occasions to vary the contents of this box if any of the products listed are not available at the time of packing.
  • Unwrap a Good Habit
  • Let's Recycle
  • Learn more at recyclenow.com
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • 8 of Freddo's favourites in this selection box
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 135G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk
  • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  Mondelez UK,
  PO Box 7008,
  Birmingham,
  B30 2PT.
  Mondelez Ireland,
  Freephone 1-800 678708
  Malahide Road,
  Coolock,
  Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

135g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (18 g)***Reference Intakes
    Energy2230 kJ401 kJ8400 kJ /
    -534 kcal96 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat30 g5.4 g70 g
    of which Saturates18 g3.2 g20 g
    Carbohydrate57 g10 g260 g
    of which Sugars56 g10 g90 g
    Fibre2.1 g0.4 g-
    Protein7.4 g1.3 g50 g
    Salt0.24 g0.04 g6 g
    ***Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
    Information

    Ingredients

    Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithins, E471, E442), Salt, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (21 g)***Reference Intakes
    Energy1951 kJ410 kJ8400 kJ /
    -465 kcal98 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat20 g4.1 g70 g
    of which Saturates10 g2.2 g20 g
    Carbohydrate69 g14 g260 g
    of which Sugars48 g10 g90 g
    Fibre0.7 g0.1 g-
    Protein2.8 g0.6 g50 g
    Salt0.40 g0.09 g6 g
    ***Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E471, Sunflower Lecithins, E442), Flavourings, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Salt

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (13.5 g)***Reference Intakes
    Energy1880 kJ254 kJ8400 kJ /
    -447 kcal60 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat15 g2.1 g70 g
    of which Saturates8.0 g1.1 g20 g
    Carbohydrate75 g10 g260 g
    of which Sugars65 g8.7 g90 g
    Fibre0.6 g< 0.1 g-
    Protein2.3 g0.3 g50 g
    Salt0.32 g0.04 g6 g
    ***Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bag (14.4 g)***Reference Intakes
    Energy2231 kJ321 kJ8400 kJ /
    -534 kcal77 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat30 g4.4 g70 g
    of which Saturates18 g2.5 g20 g
    Carbohydrate57 g8.2 g260 g
    of which Sugars56 g8.1 g90 g
    Fibre2.1 g0.3 g-
    Protein7.4 g1.1 g50 g
    Salt0.24 g0.03 g6 g
    ***Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (18 g)***Reference Intakes
    Energy2232 kJ401 kJ8400 kJ /
    -534 kcal96 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat30 g5.5 g70 g
    of which Saturates18 g3.3 g20 g
    Carbohydrate57 g10 g260 g
    of which Sugars56 g10 g90 g
    Fibre2.1 g0.3 g-
    Protein7.3 g1.3 g50 g
    Salt0.24 g0.04 g6 g
    ***Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
    Information

    Ingredients

    Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E471, Sunflower Lecithins, E442, E476), Salt, Flavourings, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (14 g)***Reference Intakes
    Energy1903 kJ266 kJ8400 kJ /
    -453 kcal63 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat18 g2.5 g70 g
    of which Saturates9.3 g1.3 g20 g
    Carbohydrate70 g9.8 g260 g
    of which Sugars49 g6.9 g90 g
    Fibre0.7 g< 0.1 g-
    Protein3.0 g0.4 g50 g
    Salt0.65 g0.09 g6 g
    ***Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E442, E471, E476, Sunflower Lecithins), Salt, Sodium Carbonates, Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (19.5 g)***Reference Intakes
    Energy2075 kJ405 kJ8400 kJ /
    -496 kcal97 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat26 g5.1 g70 g
    of which Saturates15 g2.9 g20 g
    Carbohydrate59 g11 g260 g
    of which Sugars52 g10 g90 g
    Fibre1.6 g0.3 g-
    Protein5.7 g1.1 g50 g
    Salt0.30 g0.06 g6 g
    ***Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

