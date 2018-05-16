Cadbury Choco Sandwich Biscuits

- Energy427 kJ 102 kcal5%
- Fat5.0 g7%
- Saturates2.5 g13%
- Sugars7.0 g8%
- Salt0.12 g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2135 kJ
Product Description
- Biscuits with a cocoa flavoured filling (40 %) with milk chocolate chips (5.5 %).
- Pack size: 260G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 3 %, Whey Powder (from Milk), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Whole Milk Powder, Raising Agents (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Milk Fat, Dextrose, Flavourings (contain Milk), Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg
Storage
Store in a dry place.Protect from heat.
Number of uses
Pack contains 13 biscuits
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- Careline: Tel.: 0800 783 7106
- www.cadbury.co.uk
- Freephone 1800 600 858
Net Contents
260g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per biscuit (20 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2135 kJ
|427 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|510 kcal
|102 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|25 g
|5.0 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|12 g
|2.5 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|65 g
|13 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|35 g
|7.0 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.7 g
|0.5 g
|-
|Protein
|5.6 g
|1.1 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.59 g
|0.12 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
