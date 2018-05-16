By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Choco Sandwich Biscuits

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cadbury Choco Sandwich Biscuits
£ 1.00
£0.39/100g
Be Treatwise. Each 20 g contains
  • Energy427 kJ 102 kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.0 g
    7%
  • Saturates2.5 g
    13%
  • Sugars7.0 g
    8%
  • Salt0.12 g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2135 kJ

Product Description

  • Biscuits with a cocoa flavoured filling (40 %) with milk chocolate chips (5.5 %).
  • Pack size: 260G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 3 %, Whey Powder (from Milk), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Whole Milk Powder, Raising Agents (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Milk Fat, Dextrose, Flavourings (contain Milk), Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg

Storage

Store in a dry place.Protect from heat.

Number of uses

Pack contains 13 biscuits

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Careline: Tel.: 0800 783 7106
  • www.cadbury.co.uk
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone 1800 600 858

Net Contents

260g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer biscuit (20 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2135 kJ427 kJ8400 kJ /
-510 kcal102 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 25 g5.0 g70 g
of which Saturates 12 g2.5 g20 g
Carbohydrate 65 g13 g260 g
of which Sugars 35 g7.0 g90 g
Fibre 2.7 g0.5 g-
Protein 5.6 g1.1 g50 g
Salt 0.59 g0.12 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Ripe Bananas 5 Pack

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.89
£0.18/each

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here